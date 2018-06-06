Why Canelo Alvarez Vs. GGG Rematch Off Again; Daniel Jacobs To Step In

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gennady Golovkin’s demands for parity are stalling one of boxing’s most highly anticipated events.

Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN on Tuesday the proposed rematch between Canelo Alvarez and GGG is off due to the latter’s insistence on splitting the purse 50-50.

“He’s stubborn and wanting 50-50, and it’s not going to happen,” De La Hoya said about Golovkin. “The Canelo train has left the station.”

De La Hoya claims GGG, the unified middleweight champion, originally was going to receive just 35 percent of the purse. Alvarez then compromised and agreed to a 60-40 split, only for GGG to change his mind before the deal was signed and demand 50-50.

“… We had already come to terms, and they had the contracts a long time, several weeks, and now he wants 50-50?” De La Hoya asked.

Alvarez and GGG controversially fought to a draw last September, in a mega-fight that generated $27 million in gate receipts and 1.3 million viewers paid to watch on television. Alvarez took home 70 percent of that purse.

Instead, Daniel Jacobs now is in advanced talks over fighting Alvarez on Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jacobs could be in line for the distinction of being Alvarez’s first opponent following his six-month suspension for failing drugs tests.

De La Hoya said he’s willing to stage the highly anticipated GGG vs. Alvarez rematch next May on one condition.

“If GGG ever comes to his senses, we can fight next year if he wants for Cinco de Mayo,” De La Hoya said. “I tell you one thing — the money he would make for Canelo, he now has to fight five or six opponents to make that kind of money. We’ve moved on.”

Boxing fans should cross their fingers and hope it happens.