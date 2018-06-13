Why Did Patriots Reportedly Consider Trading Rob Gronkowski?

Photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s never dull around Gillette Stadium whether it’s football season or not.

This spring, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was handed a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, and news broke that New England considered trading tight end Rob Gronkowski three days before the 2018 NFL Draft.

So, why would the Patriots consider moving on from quarterback Tom Brady’s best offensive weapon? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed joined ESPN’s “The Bill Barnwell Show” to discuss all the latest happenings in Foxboro, Mass.

