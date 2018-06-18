Harry Kane, A Huge Tom Brady Fan, Channels No. 12 With World Cup Heroics

Harry Kane did his best Tom Brady impression Monday.

The English forward scored both goals in England’s thrilling 2-1 win over Tunisia at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. And if you know anything about Kane, you might already know he’s a huge fan of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In fact, Kane loves the five-time Super Bowl champion so much, he named one of his dogs “Brady.”

Watch and listen to Kane gush over Brady in the recent “NFL Films” segment below.

