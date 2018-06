Photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

Can Iran pull off a stunner?

Group B very much is in the balance heading into the final slate of matches, with Portugal and Spain sitting atop the group with four points apiece, and Iran trailing with three points thus far.

On Monday, Iran and Portugal will meet, with a win for either side guaranteeing they make it through to the next round.

Here’s how to watch Iran vs. Portugal online:

When: Monday, June 25 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV , FOX Sports GO