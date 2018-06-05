Yankees Win Battle With ESPN, Won’t Play Sunday Night Before Doubleheader

Photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images

It seems the New York Yankees won’t need to boycott ESPN after all.

The teams’ July 8 game against the Toronto Blue Jays was moved back to its original 1:07 p.m. ET start time after it was pushed to 8 p.m. to be broadcast on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Blue Jays game time on July 8 returns to 1:07 PM. pic.twitter.com/osL4y7ufTz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 5, 2018

The Yankees were unhappy with the change because of their scheduled doubleheader the following day against the Baltimore Orioles, and threatened to boycott ESPN personnel for the rest of the season if the game wasn’t switched back to an afternoon start time.

The network will fill the “Sunday Night Baseball” slot with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels game.