2018 MLB Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch Bryce Harper, Others Compete In Washington

The Washington Nationals are hosting the 2018 MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park on Tuesday, but before that, the venue will be the stage for the 2018 Home Run Derby.
Nationals star Bryce Harper is the favorite to win the event, but he will have plenty of competition. Here’s the full list of derby participants:
Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
Jesus Aguilar, Milwaukee Brewers
Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies
Here’s how to watch the 2018 Home Run Derby online.
When: Monday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN
