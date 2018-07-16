2018 MLB Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch Bryce Harper, Others Compete In Washington

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Nationals are hosting the 2018 MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park on Tuesday, but before that, the venue will be the stage for the 2018 Home Run Derby.

Nationals star Bryce Harper is the favorite to win the event, but he will have plenty of competition. Here’s the full list of derby participants:

Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

Jesus Aguilar, Milwaukee Brewers

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Home Run Derby online.

When: Monday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN