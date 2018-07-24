Alphonso Davies, MLS Phenom, Reportedly To Transfer To European Soccer Giant

Alphonso Davies appears headed for the big time.
The Vancouver Whitecaps have agreed to sell the teenage midfielder to German club Bayern Munich, TSN’s Kristian Jack and The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and multiple other outlets reported Tuesday. The clubs might announce the transfer agreement this week.
Bayern Munich will pay Vancouver an initial €13 million ($15 million) for Davies, but performance-based add-ons might lift his transfer fee to €16 million ($19 million). Wherever the final fee stands, Davies’ transfer fee will pass Jozy Altidore’s $10 million transfer to Villarreal in 2008 as MLS’ record sale.
Davies, 17, won’t be eligible to play for Bayern Munich until Nov. 2 when he turns 18. Bayern Munich likely will loan him back to Vancouver through the end of the MLS season then register him in Germany on Jan. 1 when the winter transfer opens.
Nevertheless, Davies, one of MLS’ most exciting talents will test himself at one of European soccer’s powerhouse clubs sooner rather than later.
