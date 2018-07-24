Soccer

Alphonso Davies, MLS Phenom, Reportedly To Transfer To European Soccer Giant

by on Tue, Jul 24, 2018 at 5:15PM
1,768
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies

Photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

Alphonso Davies appears headed for the big time.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have agreed to sell the teenage midfielder to German club Bayern Munich, TSN’s Kristian Jack and The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and multiple other outlets reported Tuesday. The clubs might announce the transfer agreement this week.

Bayern Munich will pay Vancouver an initial €13 million ($15 million) for Davies, but performance-based add-ons might lift his transfer fee to €16 million ($19 million). Wherever the final fee stands, Davies’ transfer fee will pass Jozy Altidore’s $10 million transfer to Villarreal in 2008 as MLS’ record sale.

Davies, 17, won’t be eligible to play for Bayern Munich until Nov. 2 when he turns 18. Bayern Munich likely will loan him back to Vancouver through the end of the MLS season then register him in Germany on Jan. 1 when the winter transfer opens.

Nevertheless, Davies, one of MLS’ most exciting talents will test himself at one of European soccer’s powerhouse clubs sooner rather than later.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties