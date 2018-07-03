Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Shares ‘Positive’ Update On Second Baseman

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Seldom has the news been good this season with regards to Dustin Pedroia’s health.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman is working his way back from cartilage restoration surgery in his knee that he underwent shortly after the conclusion of last season. And after a three-game return in late May, Pedroia went back on the disabled list with inflammation.

But Pedroia has been with the doctor that performed surgery in New York since Monday, and he sent a text message to Alex Cora on Tuesday that contained some positive news.

“Pedey, he’s still with the doctor. Actually, I had a long text from him. It seems like they’re finding stuff out that is actually on the positive side,” Cora said, via WEEI.com. “The way the text was written it seemed very positive. I tried to call him but he was still with the doctor. And they’re going through exercises and all that stuff and try and figure out they can maintain him on the field. It’s not only about the knee, it’s about the other stuff around the knee. His quad and all of that, keeping him strong. We’ll talk to him later on today and sit down with Brad and Dave and go from there. He’s probably going to stay there the whole week, working out and see what happens. But, overall, positive.”

The Red Sox have done fine enough with their current roster, which features mostly Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt in Pedroia’s usual spot at second base. Still, Pedroia routinely has been one of Boston’s most consistent hitters and defensive infielders, so his return certainly wouldn’t hurt.

The Red Sox have held out hope that Pedroia will make a return and be a contributor in some form this season, and it appears we will have some more clarity as to how close to a reality that is by the end of the week.