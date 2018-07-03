World Cup Scores, Highlights: Sweden Advances On Emil Forsberg’s Fortune

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tuesday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: Sweden vs. Switzerland and Colombia vs. England in the Round of 16. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts.

Noon ET, Sweden 1, Switzerland 0 (Final):

Emil Forsberg picked a perfect time to make his own luck.

The Sweden winger scored the winning goal Tuesday in his team’s 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Forsberg’s goal, his first of the World Cup, propelled Sweden into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 and the second time since 1958 and also ends eliminates Switzerland.

The game largely was a drab affair, with the teams struggling to break down each others’ defense and create meaningful scoring chances. Switzerland enjoyed more possession, but Sweden was content to absorb pressure and counter-attack.

Sweden crafted the two best opportunities early on, but Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was on his game in the 28th minute.

Sweden test Yann Sommer for the first time but the Swiss keeper is up for it! pic.twitter.com/0SnPlCvuZK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Albin Ekdal wasn’t as sharp in the 40th minute.

Ekdal gets a wide open chance at the back post but he skies his attempt! pic.twitter.com/SK1ePpoDeX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

The teams continued to plod along until fortune decided to favor Forsberg in the 67th minute. The talented playmaker ended his personal World Cup drought with this deflected strike off Manuel Akanji’s leg.

Gotta shoot your shot! Emil Forsberg's strike gets deflected into the back of the net to put Sweden up 1-0 on Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/3BymUALvp8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

14 – Emil Forsberg's opener was his first goal for Sweden at the World Cup, with what was his 14th shot (inc. blocks) of the 2018 tournament. Arrival. #SWESUI #SWE #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xeiTTiSnZJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018

Switzerland sought the tying goal but ultimately lacked the quality in the final third of the field to beat Sweden’s dogged defense or goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Switzerland nearly equalize but Olsen makes a big save! pic.twitter.com/rkabaaXgp4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Sweden continues to fly through rarefied air.

2 – Sweden have won back-to-back World Cup matches for the first time since 1958, when they won the quarter-final and semi-final on their way to the final as host nation that year. Rising. #SWESUI #SWE #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tAWajEqBDE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018

Man of the Match: Forsberg’s goal won the game and earned him MOTM honors.

Next up: Sweden will play either Colombia or England at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Switzerland is going home.