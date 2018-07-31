How Pedro Martinez Believes 2018 Red Sox Stack Up Against 2004 Team

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have produced a number of great teams since the turn of the millennium, three of which have won World Series championships.

And judging on how the 2018 Red Sox have looked thus far, there’s no reason to believe this year’s ballclub won’t make a deep playoff run as well.

In fact, one Boston legend believes the current Sox boast a stronger roster than the team that broke an 86-year title drought back in 2004.

“They’re really good,’’ Martinez told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “I mean it. Everyone can see the wins, but I’ve looked at that lineup and matched it up against our lineup when we won in 2004 and you know what? These guys are just a little bit better. It’s going to come down to the pitching and how those big guys do in the big moment. We had those guys. Schill (Curt Schilling) had done it. I had done it. And D-Lowe (Derek Lowe)— he was just crazy enough not to worry in the big moments. He just wanted to throw the ball.’’

Martinez makes a good point. While the Red Sox feature a highly potent offense, their pitching staff lacks proven postseason success. Chris Sale, Rick Porcello and David Price all have pitched in playoff games, but they’ve still yet to prove they can get it done when the lights are at their brightest.

They’ll have an opportunity to change that come October, though, and in the process bring the Sox their fourth World Series championship in 14 years.