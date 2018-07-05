Manny Machado Makes One Thing Abundantly Clear To Potential Suitors

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado possesses impressive defensive versatility, but he has no interest in showing it off in the future.

After primarily manning third base for the Orioles in this first six seasons of his Major League Baseball career, Machado has returned to his roots in the 2018 campaign as Baltimore’s everyday shortstop.

And whether it’s with the O’s or any other team in the league, Machado wants to continue to play where he feels most comfortable on the baseball diamond.

“I’m playing short,” Machado told the Baltimore Sun’s Jon Meoli. “That’s the position I want to play. That’s the position I know I can play and produce.”

Machado continued: “I’ve been a shortstop my entire life,” Machado added to Meoli. “I’ve played third base for a couple years. I did well, and I thought I was an elite player at that position, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a shortstop my entire life. I know I can be a way better player as a shortstop than I can at third.”

Machado, of course, is a free agent at season’s end, leading many to believe Baltimore will shop the 25-year-old before the non-waiver trade deadline later this month. For a number of teams reportedly linked to Machado, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, acquiring the three-time All-Star would cause for a star shortstop to change positions, if Machado’s desires are fulfilled.

But given that Machado already is one of the best players in baseball despite being ahead of his prime, we have a feeling any inquiring team will do whatever it takes to accommodate him.