Red Sox’s Steve Pearce Has One Goal Left Before MLB Career Comes To An End

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Steven Pearce has been around Major League Baseball since the 2007 season, so he’s seen a lot of postseason baseball.

One thing the newest member of the Boston Red Sox hasn’t done, though, is play in the World Series. The closest he has come to playing in the Fall Classic was in 2014 when the Baltimore Orioles made the ALCS. However, the O’s were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

So now, Pearce has his mind set one one thing — playing in the World Series before his career comes to a close.

“I know it would be awesome to do something like that in Boston,” Pearce told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “That would be the way I want to go out.”

At 35-years-old, Pearce told Abraham he’s thought about what’s next after baseball, but even he’s not thinking too far ahead.

“I’ve been able to fit some roles with good teams and be the same guy no matter where I’ve been,” Pearce said. “But I know it’ll end at some point … But right now, I’m with the Red Sox and playing in the World Series with them would be the ultimate.”

Since being acquired by the Sox, Pearce is 4-for-13 with two doubles and an RBI.