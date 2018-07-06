MLB Rumors: This Team Involved In ‘Consistent’ Manny Machado Trade Talks

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Are Manny Machado’s days in Baltimore numbered?

With free agency awaiting the star shortstop at season’s end, many expect the Orioles to deal Machado prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. And with the deadline mere weeks away, it comes as no surprise that the O’s reportedly are working the phones with inquiring ballclubs.

Some teams, however, might be further entrenched in the sweepstakes than others.

Sources: Manny Machado trade conversations between #DBacks and #Orioles have been “consistent.” @Ken_Rosenthal reported Arizona and Cleveland might be the most motivated suitors in Machado talks. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 4, 2018

The Arizona Diamondbacks face stiff competition in trying to acquire Machado, whether it be via trade or on the open market. In fact, their National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have been deemed the favorite to land the 26-year-old.

If Machado does find a new home later this month, there’s no doubt it will shake up the playoff picture, regardless of where he winds up.