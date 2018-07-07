Manny Machado Offers Forthright Remark About Future With Orioles

Photo via Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado isn’t in the business of pulling punches.

Many expect Machado to don a new uniform by the end of the month, as the Baltimore Orioles likely will look to cash in on the star shortstop before he reaches free agency this winter.

In addition to the bevy of rumors regarding Machado’s departure from the Orioles, the 26-year-old gave a direct response to MASN’s Gary Thorne on Thursday when asked about his future in Baltimore.

Less than 4️⃣ hours to #VoteManny! WATCH his chat with Gary Thorne and head to https://t.co/xKN7w28GVA to send Manny to his 4th All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/0nDIPSqAck — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 6, 2018

It’s tough to imagine any scenario in which the O’s retain Machado’s service. While a satisfactory trade might not be there by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, one has to expect that a big-market club will offer Machado a massive contract in the offseason.

All things considered, it sure seems like Machado’s days in Charm City are numbered.