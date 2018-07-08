MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Five Red Sox Headed To Mid-Summer Classic

The Boston Red Sox arguably have been the best team in Major League Baseball through the first half of the 2018 season. As such, they’ll be well-represented at this year’s All-Star Game in Washington D.C.
Boston will send five players to the Mid-Summer Classic. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez were named starters for the American League squad, while Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel were among pitchers selected. And making his first All-Star Game appearance will be Mitch Moreland, who’s in the midst of a stellar second season in Boston.
Here are the full rosters for each league:
American League
Starters
Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay Rays
Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore Orioles
Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox
Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox
Reserves
Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals
Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox
Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians
Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas Rangers
Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland Indians
George Springer, OF, Houston Astros
Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners
Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle Mariners
Pitchers
Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros
Trevor Bauer, RHP, Cleveland Indians
Corey Kluber, RHP, Cleveland Indians
Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox
Luis Severino, RHP, New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole, RHP, Houston Astros
Edwin Diaz, RHP, Seattle Mariners
Jose Berrios, RHP, Minnesota Twins
Aroldis Chapman, LHP, New York Yankees
J.A. Happ, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays
Joe Jimenez, RHP, Detroit Tigers
Craig Kimbrel, RHP, Boston Red Sox
Blake Treinen, RHP, Oakland Athletics
National League
Starters
Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals
Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta Braves
Reserves
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants
J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami Marlins
Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks
Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds
Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies
Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies
Pitchers
Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals
Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
Jon Lester, LHP, Chicago Cubs
Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies
Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers
Kenley Jansen, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Patrick Corbin, LHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
Sean Doolittle, LHP, Washington Nationals
Mike Foltynewicz, RHP, Atlanta Braves
Brad Hand, LHP, San Diego Padres
Miles Mikolas, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals
Felipe Vazquez, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
Powered by WordPress.com VIP