MLB All-Star Game Rosters: Five Red Sox Headed To Mid-Summer Classic

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox arguably have been the best team in Major League Baseball through the first half of the 2018 season. As such, they’ll be well-represented at this year’s All-Star Game in Washington D.C.

Boston will send five players to the Mid-Summer Classic. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez were named starters for the American League squad, while Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel were among pitchers selected. And making his first All-Star Game appearance will be Mitch Moreland, who’s in the midst of a stellar second season in Boston.

Here are the full rosters for each league:

American League

Starters

Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay Rays

Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox

Reserves

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians

Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas Rangers

Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland Indians

George Springer, OF, Houston Astros

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners

Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle Mariners

Pitchers

Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros

Trevor Bauer, RHP, Cleveland Indians

Corey Kluber, RHP, Cleveland Indians

Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Luis Severino, RHP, New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, RHP, Houston Astros

Edwin Diaz, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Jose Berrios, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Aroldis Chapman, LHP, New York Yankees

J.A. Happ, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Joe Jimenez, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Blake Treinen, RHP, Oakland Athletics

National League

Starters

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals

Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta Braves

Reserves

Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants

J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami Marlins

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies

Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Pitchers

Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals

Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets

Jon Lester, LHP, Chicago Cubs

Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Kenley Jansen, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Patrick Corbin, LHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Sean Doolittle, LHP, Washington Nationals

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Brad Hand, LHP, San Diego Padres

Miles Mikolas, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Felipe Vazquez, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates