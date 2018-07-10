MLB Rumors: Yankees Showing Increased Interest In Manny Machado

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s no telling where Manny Machado will end up come July 31.

There’s strong interest in the National League for the Orioles infielder, who’s set to become a free agent at season’s end, and Baltimore may be looking to move him as the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline approaches so it doesn’t lose him for nothing.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged recently as the most serious teams to show interest in Machado, but could an American League East team seriously pursue him?

Back in December, O’s vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said he wouldn’t rule out sending the shortstop to a division rival, and now with the deadline just a few weeks away, he may still be considering it.

The Yankees have shown interest in the 26-year-old previously, but according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, New York’s interest has increased, and has the assets to offer Baltimore an offer it may not be able to refuse.

“The Yankees’ farm system likely is strong enough to trump any club’s offer,” Rosenthal writes. “Assuming the Orioles are willing to send him to New York as a rental.”

One glaring thing for teams pursuing Machado is that there’s no guarantee he will sign with the team he’s traded to long-term, so team’s may be wary in giving up so much for someone who may only be around for three months.

While New York’s biggest need is starting pitching, another right-handed bat, coupled with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, certainly wouldn’t hurt the team. And if the Yankees can justify sending away some prospects for a potential rental, we may be seeing Machado in pinstripes this summer.