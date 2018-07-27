MLB Scout Would Rather Get ‘Struck By Lightning’ Than Watch Orioles Play

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Baltimore Orioles are having a really, really bad year.

At 29-73, they own Major League Baseball’s worst record, and recently traded away two of their star players in Manny Machado and Zach Britton.

Oh, they’re also 41 1/2 games back of the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox, and are on pace to have the most losses in franchise history.

But the Orioles just aren’t bad in the standings, they’re so bad that one MLB scout had enough after just a few nights.

An #MLB scout on the 29-73 #Orioles: "I watched them for a couple of nights, and I was hoping I'd either get hit on the head by a foul ball or struck by lightning.'' — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 26, 2018

Yikes.

There really isn’t a light at the end of a tunnel this season for Baltimore. The team (and scouts) just have to fight through the rest of this dreadful campaign and hope for a better 2019.