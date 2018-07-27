Former Yankee Reveals Petty Way Derek Jeter Paid Off Gambling Debts

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

Derek Jeter doesn’t take losing lightly.

The New York Yankees legend was known for his competitive fire during his illustrious major league career, but that competitiveness apparently often turned to pettiness.

Former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes recently went on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast and revealed that Jeter would pay off any gambling debts in change — pennies specifically.

“He had this thing. He liked to do small little wagers every now and then. But he was such a competitor that if he lost, he would pay you pennies,” Hughes said, as transcribed by the New York Post.

“So it would be like a hundred bucks on something stupid like a college football game that’s going on or something. And if he lost, he would literally have a bag of pennies the next day. And it wasn’t like a dollar. It was a hundred bucks. It’s a lot of pennies.”

A savage move by Jeter.

While no one likes to lose, imagine being the person sent by Jeter to get $100 worth of pennies from the bank. Now that would be brutal.

But not as brutal as Jeter’s latest investment, the one he made when he became a minority owner of the Miami Marlins and preceded to dismantle the team from the stars on down.

Miami currently sits at 44-59 on the season, and if Jeter loses that gamble he can’t pay the debt in pennies.