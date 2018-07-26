Alex Cora Hoping MLB Will Change Suspended Game Rule By Next Season

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

Alex Cora still rightfully is peeved with the postponement of Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox manager and his team were unhappy about the way it was handled, given the forecast showed rain all night. So after taking a 5-0 lead on three home runs, the game was called due to the weather in the second inning, meaning all stats from the game were wiped clear as if it never happened.

However, had the game been stopped due to a malfunction in Camden Yards, it later would have continued, per the MLB Rulebook where it states, “Light failure, malfunction of, or unintentional operator error in employing, a mechanical or field device or equipment under the control of the home club (e.g., a retractable roof, a tarpaulin, or other water removal equipment).”

Cora said before Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park that he’s hopeful for a change to the rule in the near future.

“Maybe the rule will change for next year,” the skipper said, via MassLive. “I mean, it happened in the playoffs already. That changed. So hopefully.”

He mentioned it wasn’t the home runs being taken away that irked him, rather it was how the whole situation was handled.

“Yeah, somebody asked me about the home runs, whatever,” Cora said. “That was the last thing I was thinking of. I was like, ‘This is a 5-0 lead. Who cares?’ But yeah, I think they’ll probably make an adjustment, hopefully for next year.”

Wednesday’s game will start from scratch on Aug. 11 as part of a day-night doubleheader.