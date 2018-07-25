NESN Patriots Podcast: What Does Future Hold For Malcolm Mitchell?

Rumors suggest wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell might not be long for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots reportedly are shopping the oft-injured receiver in trades. So, what could the Patriots get for Mitchell, would New England outright release him, and what’s the trickle-down effect on the Patriots’ roster?

NESN.com Patriots beat reporters Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed that on their pre-training camp podcast. They also dove in to players to watch and everything that went down in Gillette Stadium over the last five weeks of NFL vacation.

Listen to the podcast above and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images