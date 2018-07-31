Pedro Gomez Had Hilarious Auto-Correct Fail During D-Backs’ Power Outage

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

We always knew a day would would come when “Planet of the Apes” would cease being science-fiction.

We just never anticipated ground zero of the ape-ocalypse would be Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Arizona Diamondbacks endured a 21-minute power-outage delay during the sixth inning of their game against Texas Rangers on Monday. After the lights returned, the D-Backs went on to lose 9-5, ending their three-game losing streak.

Let there be lights! After a power outage delay of 21 minutes and 43 seconds, we're back to playing ball at Chase Field. pic.twitter.com/BpdDtoznlD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

So, what caused the lights to go out in the desert?

ESPN’s Pedro Gomez offered this disturbing answer:

@Rangers and @Dbacks delayed in downtown Phoenix because a baboon went through town and overloaded the grid, knocking some lights out. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

That’s right: A carnage-bent baboon apparently terrorized Phoenix and jacked up the power grid.

… Or so we thought.

Haboob. Damn autocorrect. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

The first scenario sounded way, way cooler.

For those unaware: A haboob is a type of intense dust storm that occurs in dry-land areas. If you’ve never seen one, just know they sort of look like one of those scenes from the beginning of “Interstellar.”

As for #ApeGate, the D-Backs (and many others across the internet) decided to have some fun at Gomez’s expense.

@dbacks should sign the baboon. Looked like he had a power arm. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

To the bottom of the 9th. Desperate times call for desperate measures. #RallyBaboon pic.twitter.com/oGaMiLRZAv — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2018

We’d say the “rally baboon” is a great idea, but Arizona obviously is swagger-jacking the 2002 Anaheim Angels.

For the record: Yes, we know, baboons technically are monkeys, not apes.