Pedro Gomez Had Hilarious Auto-Correct Fail During D-Backs’ Power Outage

We always knew a day would would come when “Planet of the Apes” would cease being science-fiction.
We just never anticipated ground zero of the ape-ocalypse would be Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Arizona Diamondbacks endured a 21-minute power-outage delay during the sixth inning of their game against Texas Rangers on Monday. After the lights returned, the D-Backs went on to lose 9-5, ending their three-game losing streak.
So, what caused the lights to go out in the desert?
ESPN’s Pedro Gomez offered this disturbing answer:
That’s right: A carnage-bent baboon apparently terrorized Phoenix and jacked up the power grid.
… Or so we thought.
The first scenario sounded way, way cooler.
For those unaware: A haboob is a type of intense dust storm that occurs in dry-land areas. If you’ve never seen one, just know they sort of look like one of those scenes from the beginning of “Interstellar.”
As for #ApeGate, the D-Backs (and many others across the internet) decided to have some fun at Gomez’s expense.
We’d say the “rally baboon” is a great idea, but Arizona obviously is swagger-jacking the 2002 Anaheim Angels.
For the record: Yes, we know, baboons technically are monkeys, not apes.
