Rafael Devers Injury: Red Sox Place Third Baseman On DL With Hamstring Strain

Rafael Devers is going to miss some time.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman exited in the eigth inning of his team’s 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday with a left hamstring strain. And prior to Sunday’s series finale, the Red Sox placed Devers on the 10-day disabled list and recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Devers originally injured his hamstring during a bunt in the first inning, but exacerbated it while rounding second in the eighth. He spent time on the DL in early July with a sore shoulder.

In 96 games this season, the 21-year-old is hitting .245 with 15 home runs in 52 RBIs. Lin, meanwhile, is hitting .182 with no homers and one RBI in 19 games.