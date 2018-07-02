Red Sox Complete Minor Trade With Reds, Announce Other Roster Moves

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Major League Baseball international signing period began Monday, and the Boston Red Sox marked the occasion by making several roster moves, including a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Red Sox traded minor league outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola to the Reds in exchange for international amateur signing bonus pool space, the team announced.

Cedrola, originally signed as an international free agent in February 2015, has appeared in 50 games with Single-A Greenville this season, batting .318 (67-for-211) with a .776 OPS, 22 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. The 20-year-old Venezuelan has played mostly center field, although he has experience in both left field and right field, too.

The Red Sox also announced before Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals that right-handed pitcher William Cuevas has been selected to the active major league roster from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox transferred reliever Carson Smith to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Cuevas on the 40-man roster. They optioned right-hander Justin Haley to Pawtucket to make room for Cuevas on the 25-man roster.

Cuevas has made 15 starts for the PawSox this season, going 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA. The 27-year-old has appeared in four major league games in his career, including three with the Red Sox in 2016.