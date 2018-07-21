Red Sox Injury Update: Brock Holt Leaves Game With Knee Contusion

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

The injury bug continues to make its way through the Boston Red Sox roster.

The latest victim, super-utility player Brock Holt, exited Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with what the team is calling a right knee contusion.

Holt suffered the injury in the third inning after Jeimer Candelario slid into second base to avoid getting doubled up after a lineout. His right foot clipped Holt’s knee, immediately sending the second baseman to the ground for several minutes.

After attempting to walk it off, Holt was removed from the game and replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin.