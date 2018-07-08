Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Rick Porcello Starts As Boston Eyes Series Sweep

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will try to sweep their series with the Kansas City Royals and extend their win streak to six games in Sunday afternoon’s game at Kaufmann Stadium.

Boston has scored 25 runs over the last two games, including a season high 15 in Saturday’s victory.

Sandy Leon will catch Sunday in place of Christian Vazquez, who’s on the 10-day disabled list with a right fifth finger fracture. Steve Pearce, recently acquired via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, will bat third as the designated hitter, giving J.D. Martinez some well-deserved rest.

Rick Porcello will start on the mound for the Sox. He owns a 10-3 record and a 3.57 ERA as the All-Star break approaches. Porcello pitched well in his last start — a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday during which he gave up seven hits and two earned runs over six innings.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (61-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (10-3, 3.57 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (25-63)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Mike Moustakas, 1B

Lucas Duda, DH

Alex Gordon, LF

Abraham Almonte, CF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Drew Butera, C

Heath Fillmyer, RHP (0-0, 2.00 ERA)