Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: David Price Starts For Boston In Series Finale

Photo via Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play the final of their three-game set Sunday night in The Bronx.

After an 11-0 beatdown of New York on Saturday night, Boston will turn the ball over to David Price in hopes to take two games from its American League East rival.

Price is going for his 10th win of the season, while the Red Sox look to extend their lead in the AL East to two games. Boston will roll with essentially the same lineup from Saturday, except Sandy Leon will sit with Christian Vazquez behind the dish doing the catching for Price, while Brock Holt gets the start at second.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (56-28)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (9-5, 3.66 ERA)

YANKEES (53-27)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Greg Bird, 1B

Kyle Higashioka, 1B

Brett Gardner, LF

Luis Severino, RHP (12-2, 2.10 ERA)