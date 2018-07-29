Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Tosses Seven Scoreless Innings, Sox Top Twins 3-0

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nathan Eovaldi made quite the impression in his Boston Red Sox debut.

The newly-acquired right-handed pitcher tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up four hits and striking out five en route to Boston’s 3-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The starter got run support early, primarily from J.D. Martinez, who drove in the three runs for the Red Sox, who collectively smacked 10 hits in the contest.

The victory was a full-team effort, with dazzling defense from Jackie Bradley Jr. to Blake Swihart handling his first career start at third base with ease.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 74-33, while the Twins fell to 48-56.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Eovaldi.

All eyes were on the starting pitcher in his debut, and he did not disappoint as he turned in a quality start.

ON THE BUMP

— With the Twins down 2-0 in the third, it looked as if they were going to get their first baserunner of the inning when catcher Bobby Wilson sent a fly ball to center, but Bradley turned on the jets and covered a significant amount of ground to make sure the bases stayed clear.

Nothing is out of reach for Jackie Bradley Jr. pic.twitter.com/N150kJFDJK — NESN (@NESN) July 29, 2018

Eovaldi was spectacular the rest of the way, not allowing a run through seven innings and 82 pitches while throwing three 1-2-3 innings.

— Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.

— Craig Kimbrel came in for the ninth and pitched a scoreless frame to earn his 33rd save and seal Boston’s third straight win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston threatened to do damage early when they loaded the bags in the first with one out but couldn’t push across any runs after Bradley struck out and Eduardo Nunez grounded out to end the threat.

— That wouldn’t be the case in the second inning, however, when the team once again loaded up the bases. Martinez stepped into the batter’s box and ripped a double to left field to plate two runners and give Boston a 2-0 lead.

— The Red Sox struck again in the fourth after Andrew Benintendi led off the frame with a double before Martinez struck again with an RBI double to give Boston the 3-0 advantage.

— Benintendi, Martinez, Swihart and Eduardo Nunez led the way for Boston with two hits apiece, while Mookie Betts and Bradley each had one.

— Steve Pearce, Brock Holt and Sandy Leon all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Eovaldi quickly learned how great of a teammate Bradley is.

When you realize JBJ is now your center fielder. pic.twitter.com/VdYAAY9MSg — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018

UP NEXT

The Red Sox welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town for a two-game set beginning Monday. David Price will get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Aaron Nola. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.