Browns’ Jarvis Landry Rips Dolphins, Adam Gase For ‘Awful’ Environment

It’s probably safe to say that Jarvis Landry doesn’t miss being a Miami Dolphin.

The 25-year-old is prepping for his first season with the Cleveland Browns after spending the first four years of his career in South Beach. And, well, let’s just say he wasn’t a fan of the Dolphins organization, nor how head coach Adam Gase operated.

“(In Miami) no one appreciated s–t,” Landry recently old Sports Illustrated’s Ben Baskin. “Here it’s blue-collar, it’s hard-working. People that actually appreciate what you bring to the table.”

Landry also talked about repeatedly asking Gates to expand his route tree — pleas that apparently fell on deaf ears.

“When I’d go to talk to (Gase) about it, he’d curse me out,” Landry said. ” ‘Why are you telling me how to do my job?’ It got to the point where the environment was just awful.”

The Dolphins traded Landry to the Browns earlier in the offseason, and it sure sounds like the divorce was necessary. Still, Miami will have a hard time replacing the production it got from the LSU product.

In four seasons with the Dolphins, Landry caught 400 balls for 4,038 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns.