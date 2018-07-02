This Week In Betting: World Cup Odds, World Series Futures And Lots Of Hot Dogs

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

Happy birthday, America — let’s gamble.

As the nation gets set to celebrate its independence, sports bettors in various parts of the country will get a chance to celebrate their own sports betting independence by venturing down to the local sportsbook and making a wager or two.

Here’s what we’ve got on tap this week in the world of sports betting.

WORLD CUP

The World Cup in Russia has entered the knockout round, and after a couple of weekend upsets, it’s time to reset the favorites to win the entire tournament.

France +350

Brazil +400

Croatia +550

England +600

Belgium +600

Uruguay +1200

Russia +2000

Colombia +2000

Mexico +3000

Switzerland +3300

Sweden +4000

Japan +20000

(via Bovada)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Red Sox at Nationals (July 2-4) — We’ve got a fascinating interleague matchup in D.C. starting Monday night when the Red Sox and Nationals do battle. The series opener will feature a must-see pitching matchup between Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello. Both clubs are among the top World Series favorites with Boston currently sitting as a 6-to-1 pick, while the Nats have 11-to-1 odds to win it all.

Braves at Yankees (July 2-4) — The Braves are one of the bigger surprises in baseball this season, carrying possession of first place in the National League East into July. But not everyone’s ready to buy into the Bravos just yet. There are nine teams with better World Series odds than Atlanta, and the Braves are heavy underdogs in this three-game set with New York. The Yankees are heavy -260 favorites for the series.

(via BetOnline.ag)

NATHAN’S FAMOUS HOT DOG EATING CONTEST

And, of course, what would Fourth of July week be without folks shoveling hot dogs down their gullets? No surprise here, but Joey Chestnutt once again is the heavy favorite to take home the mustard belt. As of late last week, Chestnutt was a ridiculous -750 favorite to win.

Joey Chestnutt -750

Carmen Cincotti +600

Matthew Stonie +1000

Field +450

(via OddsShark)