This Week In Betting: World Cup Odds, World Series Futures And Lots Of Hot Dogs

Happy birthday, America — let’s gamble.
As the nation gets set to celebrate its independence, sports bettors in various parts of the country will get a chance to celebrate their own sports betting independence by venturing down to the local sportsbook and making a wager or two.
Here’s what we’ve got on tap this week in the world of sports betting.
WORLD CUP
The World Cup in Russia has entered the knockout round, and after a couple of weekend upsets, it’s time to reset the favorites to win the entire tournament.
France +350
Brazil +400
Croatia +550
England +600
Belgium +600
Uruguay +1200
Russia +2000
Colombia +2000
Mexico +3000
Switzerland +3300
Sweden +4000
Japan +20000
(via Bovada)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Red Sox at Nationals (July 2-4) — We’ve got a fascinating interleague matchup in D.C. starting Monday night when the Red Sox and Nationals do battle. The series opener will feature a must-see pitching matchup between Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello. Both clubs are among the top World Series favorites with Boston currently sitting as a 6-to-1 pick, while the Nats have 11-to-1 odds to win it all.
Braves at Yankees (July 2-4) — The Braves are one of the bigger surprises in baseball this season, carrying possession of first place in the National League East into July. But not everyone’s ready to buy into the Bravos just yet. There are nine teams with better World Series odds than Atlanta, and the Braves are heavy underdogs in this three-game set with New York. The Yankees are heavy -260 favorites for the series.
(via BetOnline.ag)
NATHAN’S FAMOUS HOT DOG EATING CONTEST
And, of course, what would Fourth of July week be without folks shoveling hot dogs down their gullets? No surprise here, but Joey Chestnutt once again is the heavy favorite to take home the mustard belt. As of late last week, Chestnutt was a ridiculous -750 favorite to win.
Joey Chestnutt -750
Carmen Cincotti +600
Matthew Stonie +1000
Field +450
(via OddsShark)
