Tom Brady Was None Too Happy With His Golf Game During Family Outing

Tom Brady clearly knows how to lead a drive. But can he hit one?

The New England Patriots quarterback and occasional golfer took to the links Monday for a friendly round with his father, Tom Sr., mother, Galynn, and niece, Maya.

Well, it was a friendly round — until Brady started slicing off the tee box. Brady’s Instagram story revealed the 40-year-old QB throwing a mini temper tantrum as he shanked not one but two drives in a row.

Tom Brady is much better at Family and Football than Golf. https://t.co/PsDIkSSy3F pic.twitter.com/i7mSqfkOyU — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2018

Golf is hard, folks.

Luckily for Tom, his family allowed him two mulligans, and it appears he finally hit it straight on the third shot.

Brady’s day only got brighter from there, too, as he posed for a picture with his family before spotting a rare double rainbow. (Riveting stuff, we know.)

PGA stars Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler both have played with Brady and insist he’s a pretty decent golfer, so maybe Brady just had an off-day at the course. The competitiveness clearly is still there, though.