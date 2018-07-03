Gronkowski (The Horse) And LeBron J (Also The Horse) Now Share Stable

Photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images

Superteams are all the rage these days, even in horse racing.

As you might recall, a horse named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski finished runner-up at the 2018 Belmont Stakes in June. Well, Phoenix Thoroughbreds, the England-based company that owns Gronk the horse, recently acquired a 2-year-old and named him LeBron J — short for LeBron James, of course.

That’s right: Gronk and LeBron now share the same stable. What a time to be alive.

Here’s a photo of LeBron J in action:

Looking forward to seeing our Lebron J competing in his career with @DougONeill1! Great that @KingJames will be in Los Angeles & hope he can visit with his namesake at @santaanitapark https://t.co/kWhHZ0DuB6 — Phoenix Thoroughbred (@PhoenixThoroug1) July 2, 2018

LeBron J will be eligible to compete in next year’s Triple Crown races, according to ESPN.

No word yet on whether LeBron (the Los Angeles Lakers forward) will channel Gronkowski and buy into his galloping namesake.