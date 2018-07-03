Kyle Busch Called Out ‘Whining’ NASCAR Fans After Winning Chicagoland

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

NASCAR fans once again are upset with Kyle Busch.

And, once again, the feeling is mutual.

Busch won Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway after an intense last-lap battle with Kyle Larson. The thrilling finish was capped by Busch rear-ending Larson, causing the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro to go sideways before finishing runner-up.

Here’s the lap everyone is talking about:

Was that great driving by Busch, or was it dirty? The fans at Chicagoland certainly sided with the latter, and they mercilessly booed Busch when he got out of his No. 18 Toyota Camry.

And that didn’t sit well with Busch, who trolled the fans during his post-race interview with NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood.

What a rebound, and what a finish. @KyleBusch addressed the fans booing him, and talked about the last lap battle between him and @KyleLarsonRacin. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/S21yXSRuqH — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2018

“Larson tried to pull a slider, didn’t quite complete it, slid up into me, used me, and then I kind of used him as a little bit of a break getting into (turn) three and was able to come back for the victory. … If it wasn’t for lap traffic, it wouldn’t have even been a race, so I don’t know what y’all are whining about. But if you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.”

Honestly, this guy should seriously consider joining the WWE once his racing career is over.

Of course, this was hardly the first time Busch has drawn the ire of NASCAR diehards. And although 33-year-old often deserves the disdain, some fans take their hatred of “Rowdy” way, way too far.