Uruguay Vs. France Live: Rafael Varane’s Goal Gives France 1-0 Lead

46th minute, 1-0 France: The second half is under way.

Halftime, 1-0 France: That’s the end of the first half.

France has the edge thanks to Varane’s headed goal, Lloris’ heroics and Uruguay’s overall lack of punch. Varane’s goal doesn’t necessarily reflect France’s advantage on balance of play, as Uruguay is competing in every aspect. Instead, it represents the fine margins that often determine results at this level. Betancur’s bad tackle in a dangerous position allowed France to capitalize on a well-worked free-kick routine. This is an example of how the best teams punish mistakes.

1 – France 🇫🇷 have found the net on their 1st shot on target of the game. Accurate.#CM2018 #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/iGBobpqQo1 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 6, 2018

Key stats: 👉 #URU are trailing for the first time this #WorldCup

Only #DEN and #BRA have not trailed in the 2018 tournament 👉 #FRA have now scored from each of their last five shots on goal at the #WorldCup #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/dH2y6Avtgu — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 6, 2018

Uruguay now must turn the tide of history.

16 – Uruguay haven't won any of their last 16 World Cup games in which they've conceded the first goal (D3 L13), since beating France 2-1 in 1966. Possibility. #URU #FRA #WorldCup #URUFRA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

And Les’ Bleus must prevent La Celeste from doing just that.

👀 France are unbeaten in their FIFA World Cup history when leading at halftime (19W-1D-0L) pic.twitter.com/D95VOThkxk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

The effect of Edinson Cavani’s injury increases in intensity, as Uruguay certainly could do with an additional threat.

45th minute, 1-0 France: There will be two minutes of added time in the first half.

44th minute, 1-0 France: Hugo Lloris preserves France’s lead with a stunning save on Rodrigo Betancur’s header. Lloris then recovers his footing and blocks Diego Godin’s follow-up effort.

What a save by Hugo Lloris! …but Godin *probably* should've scored the rebound 😁 pic.twitter.com/itE0yGv1Nf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

40th minute, 1-0 France: Rafael Varane gives Les Bleus the lead on the ensuing free kick.

Antoinne Griezmann curls his free kick into Uruguay’s penalty area for Varane, who glances a pinpoint header to the far post.

Varane beats his man to the ball and puts France up 1-0 late in the first half! pic.twitter.com/aWMmla9aaI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

Varane’s latest goal for his country undoubtedly is the talented central defender’s biggest yet.

3 – Raphael Varane has scored his 3rd goal for France 🇫🇷 (each time with a header), his 1st since March 2015 against Brazil. Timing.#Worldcup pic.twitter.com/T2r3Dk4h8M — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 6, 2018

Varane also ends his country’s decades-long goal drought against Uruguay.

Raphaël Varane is the first #FRA player to score against Uruguay since José Touré in 1985 (523 minutes in between). The French could have watched all 5 Taxi films #WorldCup — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 6, 2018

It’s just the second goal Uruguay has conceded at World Cup 2018.

2 – The two goals conceded by Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup have come from set pieces and have been scored by a defender. Danger.#WorldCup #URUFRA #URU #FRA — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 6, 2018

38th minute, 0-0: The referee shows Rodrigo Betancur a yellow card for a mistimed tackle on France’s Corentin Tolisso.

Betancur, Uruguay’s left-sided midfielder, will miss the semifinal if his team progresses.

33rd minute, 0-0: The referee shows France’s Lucas Hernandez a yellow card for pulling the shirt of Uruguay’s Lucas Torreira.

30th minute, 0-0: More of the same. France hogs possession, Uruguay makes life hard for France with good positioning, focus and determination. France must use the wide spaces better in order to unlock this Uruguay defense.

20th minute, 0-0: Neither side has established a rhythm to its play, largely due to the physical nature of the contest. Nevertheless, the trend probably suits Uruguay, which is perfectly comfortable counter-attacking, more than it does the ball-dominant France team.

15th minute, 0-0: France’s Olivier Giroud heads a pass across the goal-mouth to Kylian Mbappe, who rises but fails to hit the target with his header.

Mbappé finds himself wide open in the box but his header loops over the crossbar as Uruguay catch a break! pic.twitter.com/jq8ElzQDwW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

11th minute, 0-0: France seems to have settled into the contest, which has taken the expected physical turn early on.

Fourth minute, 0-0: Uruguay creates early danger inside France’s penalty area with a series of quick crosses that catch France’s defenders flat-footed. Uruguay fails to register a shot on goal, but any nerves the young French team is feeling have emerged.

Kickoff: Uruguay vs. France is under way.

The anthems are finished. Watch them out below:

France

Uruguay

Pregame: The biggest storyline leading up to is Edinson Cavani’s absence from Uruguay’s starting lineup. The star striker injured his calf Saturday in his team’s Round of 16 win over Portugal and subsequently failed to recover in time to make the starting lineup against France. Some doubt he’ll play at all in this quarterfinal.

No Cavani in the Uruguay lineup. Not a surprise, and Stuani could still cause problems, but it’s a bummer when such special games don’t have a Cavani or James Rodríguez. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 6, 2018

The players are in the tunnel and Cavani is on the Uruguay bench but he does not look like someone who is going to play today. — Sam Borden (@SamBorden) July 6, 2018

Cavani and Luis Suarez form one of the world’s deadliest striking partnerships. How will Suarez cope without his sidekick?

1 – Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez are not starting a competitive game for Uruguay together for the first time since March 2017, when they lost 1-4 to Brazil. Separation.#URU #FRA #URUFRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IBTUQM8V82 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

Christhian Stuani will start in Uruguay’s attack in Cavani’s normal place.

9:45 a.m. ET: Here are the starting lineups:

9:30 a.m. ET: The last eight in any competition often are pretty great.

France and Uruguay will look to prove their mettle when they face off Friday in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, in the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The teams have genuine ambitions of winning the tournament, but they’ll need to outwit strong opposition like the kind they’ll confront at this stage in order to do so.

Both sides are unbeaten so far at World Cup 2018, with Uruguay boasting a perfect 4-0-0 record with seven goals scored and only one conceded. France is 3-0-1 with seven goals scored and three conceded.

The winner of this game will face either Belgium or Brazil in the semifinals.

So, after today's results… Friday 6th July, 17:00

Uruguay vs France 🇺🇾🇫🇷

Nizhny Novgorod #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/8RDTOIEmcE — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

France vs. Uruguay is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. Join us right here for all the action from Nizhny Novgorod.