Watch Blake Swihart Rip Walk-Off Double In 13th Inning Vs. Phillies

Blake Swihart extended his hitting streak to 10 games Monday night, and he did so in dramatic fashion.

After entering the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th inning as a pinch hitter, Swihart sent the Fenway Park faithful home happy when he stroked a walk-off, ground-rule double to give his team a thrilling 2-1 win.

The extra-innings heroics marked the first career walk-off hit for Swihart, who is batting .423 over the span of his hitting streak.