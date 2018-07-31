Red Sox Wrap: Blake Swihart’s Walk-Off Double Lifts Boston To 13-Inning Win

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Blake Swihart entered Monday’s game in the 10th inning as a pinch-hitter and made his first and only hit in the 13th count for the Red Sox.

It was quite the pitcher’s duel at Fenway Park, as both Aaron Nola and David Price were stellar for their respective teams, each giving up just one run over eight innings. But in the end, Swihart was the hero for Boston as he hit a walk-off, ground-rule double to seal the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

In a rare night when the top of the Red Sox’s order struggled, the bottom half came through, providing both runs.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 75-33, while the Phillies slipped to 58-48.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tough.

The National League East-leading Phillies certainly didn’t make it easy for the Red Sox, but it all paid off in the end for Boston.

ON THE BUMP

— The Phillies struck first after Asdrubal Cabrera doubled to lead off the second inning, and scored on a single from Maikel Franco to give Philadelphia an early 1-0 lead.

The visitors threatened to do damage the next inning after Price gave up a double and single, but Carlos Santana grounded into a 5-2-6-5 double play with help from some sloppy Phillies base running to keep their advantage at just one.

The good ol’ 5-2-6-5 double play! pic.twitter.com/ajzkJEay36 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2018

That one run was the only one Price surrendered, as he went on to pitch eight strong innings. He did give up eight hits but had five strikeouts in the process.

— Tyler Thornburg pitched a scoreless ninth with a strikeout, and the inning ended when Sandy Leon threw out Roman Quinn trying to steal second. He originally was called safe, but the call was overturned after review.

— Ryan Brasier got the ball for the 10th and despite putting runners on first and second with two outs, he got out of the inning unscathed.

— Heath Hembree pitched a 1-2-3 11th with two strikeouts.

— Joe Kelly came in for the 12th and gave up a two-out walk but got out of the inning after Rhys Hoskins grounded out to third.

— Hector Velazquez got out of a jam with runners on first and second with two outs in the 13th to toss a scoreless frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— With Boston down 1-0 in the fifth, Jackie Bradley Jr. led off the inning with a single, bringing Eduardo Nunez to the dish. The third baseman smacked a triple into center field to tie the game at one.

— J.D. Martinez’s lead-off ninth-inning walk was squandered when Mitch Moreland grounded into a double play before Xander Bogaerts grounded out to send the game to extra innings.

— Brock Holt hit a two-out triple in the 10th and stole third, but Swihart flied out to left for the third out.

— Nunez got it started 13th when he led off the frame with a single and put himself into scoring position when he stole second. It paid off, as Swihart knocked a ground-rule double to center that would end the game.

— Holt and Nunez led the way for Boston with two hits on the night, while Bradley, Swihart and Leon each had one.

— Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Martinez, Moreland, Xander Bogaerts and pinch-hitter Steve Pearce went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Not bad, Blake.

Blake Swihart gets his 1st career walk-off hit and it's the @RedSox 4th walk-off win this season. Swihart's hit snapped an 0-15 with RISP stretch by Red Sox hitters not named J.D. Martinez. They were 0-9 Sunday and 0-6 Monday before that hit. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 31, 2018

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their brief two-game set Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Drew Pomeranz is expected to get the ball for Boston and be opposed by Jake Arrieta. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.