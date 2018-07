Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: J.D. Martinez homered for the Red Sox.

With Boston up 4-0 on the Kansas City Royals, the designated hitter jumped all over a 92 mph pitch and sent it over the right field wall at Kauffman Stadium to extend the Red Sox’s lead to six.

Watch for yourself:

It's turning into a home-run party in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/TpgZUhuiXd — NESN (@NESN) July 7, 2018

The second-inning homer marked the 27th of the year for Martinez, putting him three above Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.