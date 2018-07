Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Less than 24 hours after ending Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 10th inning with a grand slam, Xander Bogaerts got the scoring started for Boston with a home run.

The Red Sox shortstop lifted a 93 mph pitch off Marcus Stroman up and over the Green Monster, much like he did Sunday, to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

X marks the spot. (This isn't a repeat tweet from yesterday) pic.twitter.com/bKyk0zQx9X — NESN (@NESN) July 15, 2018

Crushed.

The home run marked the 16th of the season for Bogaerts and his second in as many at-bats.