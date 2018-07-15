Watch France Lift World Cup Trophy After Win Vs. Croatia In 2018 Final

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

The soccer players on France’s national team just experienced the moment everyone who takes the field dreams of.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented France the World Cup trophy Sunday following its 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final. France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris did the honor of lifting the sport’s most prestigious trophy amid a deluge of rain that broke out minutes after the final whistle.

🏆🏆 The FIFA #WorldCup trophy is going back to France for the first time since 1998. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wj1wnauj4R — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2018

France now heartily celebrates its first world championship since 1998 and second such triumph in its history.

Les Bleus officially have joined the ranks of soccer’s ruling elite.

4 – France 🇫🇷 have won their 4th major tournament after the 1984 EURO, the 1998 World Cup & the 2000 EURO. Only Germany (7) & Italy (5) have won more among the European teams. Giant. #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/FGSTJascZ1 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 15, 2018

After winning World Cup 2018 with the second-youngest squad in the tournament, France isn’t expected to relinquish the World Cup trophy any time soon.