Watch France Lift World Cup Trophy After Win Vs. Croatia In 2018 Final

The soccer players on France’s national team just experienced the moment everyone who takes the field dreams of.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented France the World Cup trophy Sunday following its 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final. France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris did the honor of lifting the sport’s most prestigious trophy amid a deluge of rain that broke out minutes after the final whistle.
France now heartily celebrates its first world championship since 1998 and second such triumph in its history.
Les Bleus officially have joined the ranks of soccer’s ruling elite.
After winning World Cup 2018 with the second-youngest squad in the tournament, France isn’t expected to relinquish the World Cup trophy any time soon.
