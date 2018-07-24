Yankees Fans React To Gary Sanchez’s Lack Of Effort On Social Media

The New York Yankees can’t afford a slip-up as they try to catch the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. And they definitely can’t have anyone giving less than full effort.
The Yankees were in position to potentially keep pace with the Red Sox in the standings Monday, but Gary Sanchez’s now well-publicized failure to run hard to first base cost them. With that, along with the young catcher’s lack of effort on a passed ball in the first inning, Yankees fans were out for blood after New York’s 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Twitter was on fire Monday night into Tuesday morning with disgruntled Yankees fans and various media members looking for a pound of flesh. Here’s what some had to say:
The loss put the Yankees six games behind the Sox, who are the only team in the league with 70-plus wins. The Yankees hold a four-game lead in the race for the AL Wild Card but faced questions regarding whether Sanchez would play Tuesday night. Beyond his lack of hustle, it’s worth wondering how long the Yankees can stick with him given the fact he is batting .167 with 14 hits and 30 strikeouts in 114 at-bats in his last 30 games.
