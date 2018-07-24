Yankees Fans React To Gary Sanchez’s Lack Of Effort On Social Media

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Yankees can’t afford a slip-up as they try to catch the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. And they definitely can’t have anyone giving less than full effort.

The Yankees were in position to potentially keep pace with the Red Sox in the standings Monday, but Gary Sanchez’s now well-publicized failure to run hard to first base cost them. With that, along with the young catcher’s lack of effort on a passed ball in the first inning, Yankees fans were out for blood after New York’s 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twitter was on fire Monday night into Tuesday morning with disgruntled Yankees fans and various media members looking for a pound of flesh. Here’s what some had to say:

Lowest Rate of Successfully Blocking Pitches – 2018

Jorge Alfaro 86%

Francisco Cervelli 87%

Gary Sánchez 88% Highest Rate

Austin Romine 97% Romine is Sánchez's backup — Sports Info Solutions (@SportsInfo_SIS) July 24, 2018

Gary Sanchez 2018 Stats (before tonight’s game)

WAR: 0.8

BA: .188

OPS: .706

OPS+: 88

Pass Balls: 9 Austin Romine 2018 Stats (before tonight’s game)

WAR: 1.4

BA: .270

OPS: .815

OPS+: 118

Pass Balls: 1 Gary could be one of the best catchers in the MLB but is just hurting yanks rn — Brenden Bechamps (@BrendenBechamps) July 24, 2018

Luis Severino on 1st-inn passed ball: "My fault." Thought he saw Gary Sánchez call for a slider, Sánchez wanted a fastball. Severino later watched a video and saw he misread the sign. As for Sánchez's attempt after the ball, Severino: "For me, it seemed like he didn't see it." — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) July 24, 2018

What if the Yankees cut their losses and trade Gary Sanchez? You could probably still get a pretty good haul in return. — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) July 24, 2018

Get Gary Sanchez out of my life. Costs the Yankees a run being lazy at catcher. Costs the Yankees the last out being lazy out of the box. Send him to Scranton. We’ll survive without his .190 average — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) July 24, 2018

I can’t sleep. I keep thinking about all the little kids who saw Gary Sanchez jog down the line to cost the Yankees the game tonight. What will we tell the children? How do we explain to them that this isn’t how our great game is played? This is awful. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 24, 2018

Gary Sanchez should have his pinstripes taken away. How bout hustling!! Pathetic act. Great job by @flash17yes rightly calling him out. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) July 24, 2018

One Yankee fan woke up like this:

Good Morning to everyone except for Gary Sanchez. — David Santana (@dsantana310) July 24, 2018

Some were trying to understand the Bronx Bomber’s physical limitations.

If Gary Sanchez can squat nine innings, he can sprint to first base. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 24, 2018

I’m pretty confident Jorge Posada could beat Gary Sanchez in a sprint race. — Evan Daniel (@itsevandaniel) July 24, 2018

The loss put the Yankees six games behind the Sox, who are the only team in the league with 70-plus wins. The Yankees hold a four-game lead in the race for the AL Wild Card but faced questions regarding whether Sanchez would play Tuesday night. Beyond his lack of hustle, it’s worth wondering how long the Yankees can stick with him given the fact he is batting .167 with 14 hits and 30 strikeouts in 114 at-bats in his last 30 games.