Diamondbacks’ Jake Diekman Rides Bullpen Cart To New Team After Trade

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jake Diekman joined his new team in desert style.

The Arizona Diamondbacks used their bullpen cart to chauffeur the relief pitcher to their clubhouse Tuesday night at Chase Field. A number of circumstances set the stage for Diekman’s dramatic arrival, as his former team was playing against his new team when they dealt him just before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. The Diamondbacks filmed Diekman’s ride and shared it on social media.

𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐮𝐩: 𝑉𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐹𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐹𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑

…

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮, @JakeDiekman! 𝐁𝐚𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭. pic.twitter.com/MuBmzCaFd0 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 1, 2018

The Diamondbacks acquired Diekman and cash considerations from the Rangers in exchange for Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named later.

Diekman pitched against Arizona on Monday night, so the faces he saw in his new digs should be somewhat familiar.