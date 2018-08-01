Diamondbacks’ Jake Diekman Rides Bullpen Cart To New Team After Trade

Jake Diekman joined his new team in desert style.
The Arizona Diamondbacks used their bullpen cart to chauffeur the relief pitcher to their clubhouse Tuesday night at Chase Field. A number of circumstances set the stage for Diekman’s dramatic arrival, as his former team was playing against his new team when they dealt him just before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. The Diamondbacks filmed Diekman’s ride and shared it on social media.
The Diamondbacks acquired Diekman and cash considerations from the Rangers in exchange for Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named later.
Diekman pitched against Arizona on Monday night, so the faces he saw in his new digs should be somewhat familiar.
