Rashaad Penny Injury: Seahawks RB Reportedly Out 3-4 Weeks With Broken Finger

The Seattle Seahawks’ top draft pick may be sidelined for the rest of the preseason — and possibly Week 1.
Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday morning in Philadelphia to repair a broken bone in his finger, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported early Wednesday, citing sources.
Penny is expected to miss three to four weeks, per Rapoport, meaning his status for Seattle’s regular season opener against the Denver Broncos is in jeopardy.
The Seahawks raised a few eyebrows by making Penny the second running back taken in the 2018 NFL Draft after Saquon Barkley, selecting the San Diego State product No. 27 overall.
Penny is listed behind Chris Carson on a crowded running back depth chart that also includes C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic, but considering Seattle’s investment in him, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound rookie is expected to factor heavily into the Seahawks’ offense.
This injury could delay those plans, however, as it appears Penny won’t have the benefit of preseason to acclimate to NFL life. Carson would be the clear favorite to shoulder Seattle’s rushing workload if Penny was to miss any extended time.
The injury bug has bitten rookie running backs hard this preseason; the Washington Redskins’ Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL last Thursday and will miss the entire season, while Barkley has a mild hamstring strain that likely will sideline him for Week 2 of the preseason.
