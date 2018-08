Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

For the 26th time this season, Mookie Betts went yard.

In the top of the fifth inning of Sunday night’s matchup against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox outfielder broke a scoreless tie with a towering solo home run that went up and over the Green Monster.

Have a look:

It’s not confirmed if the ball has landed yet.

The blast put Boston up 1-0 as it looks to complete a four-game sweep of its American League East rival.