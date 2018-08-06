Why J.D. Martinez Views Fenway Park’s Green Monster As ‘A Trap’

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez has made his case as one of the best hitters in all of baseball in recent seasons.

Not only does Martinez have elite power, he’s also a tremendous contact hitter who hits for average, which largely is due to his ability to pepper baseballs to any part of the field.

Martinez has continued to do so in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, despite the tantalizing short porch in left field. During an interview with Alex Rodriguez, the Red Sox slugger shed light on fighting off the urge to attack the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t, just because it’s so tempting,” Martinez said, as seen during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast. “If you catch a ball just a tick more out in front — and you don’t have to be perfect with it — and you can hit off the wall. But I feel like it’s a trap. I feel like this wall is just a giant trap. And if you fall into it, it will eat you up.”

Martinez certainly has not fallen into the trap, as he’s batting .351 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs at his home ballpark this season.