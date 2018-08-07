Clint Frazier Rips Yankees TV Voice Michael Kay For Questioning His Injury

A family squabble in the Big Apple is playing out in public.
New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier on Monday night blasted Michael Kay via Twitter for unflattering comments the YES Network play-by-play announcer made about the player’s ongoing recovery from a concussion. Frazier, who has been on the disabled list since July 21, took umbrage when Kay seemingly downplayed the severity of his injury earlier Monday on his ESPN radio show.
“I mean, when you’re playing Luke Voit and Shane Robinson in important games — you know, shame on the Yankees for not having the depth, but again, shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy! Shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy!” Kay said. “Again, you can’t make them get healthy, but if those guys are healthy, it’s a completely different animal.”
When Kay was called out for his comments, he insisted he was being facetious.
However, Frazier was having none of it.
Kay defended himself Tuesday morning in his response to Frazier.
Broadcasters sometimes say the darndest things.
