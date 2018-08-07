Clint Frazier Rips Yankees TV Voice Michael Kay For Questioning His Injury

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

A family squabble in the Big Apple is playing out in public.

New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier on Monday night blasted Michael Kay via Twitter for unflattering comments the YES Network play-by-play announcer made about the player’s ongoing recovery from a concussion. Frazier, who has been on the disabled list since July 21, took umbrage when Kay seemingly downplayed the severity of his injury earlier Monday on his ESPN radio show.

“I mean, when you’re playing Luke Voit and Shane Robinson in important games — you know, shame on the Yankees for not having the depth, but again, shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy! Shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy!” Kay said. “Again, you can’t make them get healthy, but if those guys are healthy, it’s a completely different animal.”

When Kay was called out for his comments, he insisted he was being facetious.

You know I was being facetious, right? https://t.co/bUZcZwzYXi — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 6, 2018

However, Frazier was having none of it.

.@RealMichaelKay facetious or not, I don’t appreciate what you said today. i’m doing everything I can to get healthy so I can play symptom free … so steer clear of publicly calling me out for not when we haven’t even had one convo about my concussion this year. #ShameOnYouBro — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) August 7, 2018

Kay defended himself Tuesday morning in his response to Frazier.

Clint, I would never question someone's injury. Never. In fact, I have gone out of my way to say how I felt for you this year and how badly I know how you want to play. It is beyond my comprehension that you would think I would minimize what you are going through. https://t.co/g4a0P0UYmh — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 7, 2018

The next time I make light of someone's injury will be the first time. I should have said how unfortunate you and Ellsbury's injuries are. It came out in a clumsy way. If you took it the wrong way, I apologize and look forward to speaking with you personally. https://t.co/g4a0P0UYmh — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 7, 2018

