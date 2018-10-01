Al Horford Details What Impresses Him Most About Robert Williams

The Celtics have plenty of reason to be excited about Robert Williams.

Boston used its lone selection in the 2018 NBA Draft to take the Texas A&M big man at 27th overall. He was projected as a lottery talent, but slipped due to concerns about his character and will to win. The C’s however, expressed great confidence in him, and were ecstatic that he fell to them.

And it sounds like he’s already making an impression on his new teammates.

Al Horford was asked Sunday what impresses him the most about the rookie, and he had some pretty high praise.

What impresses Horford the most about rookie Robert Williams? "His ability to have impact on the ball. His ability to contest and change people’s shots. That’s a huge strength of his already. Big reason why it wouldn’t surprise me if he gets more playing time because of that. " — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) September 30, 2018

In hindsight, the timing of Horford’s comment (which came pregame) is semi-comical.

Late in the C’s preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Williams was on the floor for the final seconds of the game. With less than 20 seconds to play, Boston was on the defensive end trying to preserve their one-point lead. Malik Monk attempted a 3-point shot, but Williams was out at the perimeter and got a piece of the ball, which allowed the C’s to get possession, set up a fast break and score to secure the victory.

That's a finish! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/yQJQNSPevS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 1, 2018

Williams already has said he’s more than fine going down to the G League to work on his game, but regardless of what the path is for him, his upside is clear.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images