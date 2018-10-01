Did Aaron Rodgers Take Digs At Mike McCarthy After Packers Win Over Bills?

The Packers shut out the Buffalo Bills 22-0 on Sunday and improved their record to 2-1-1 on the season. So everything seems to be going well in Green Bay, right?

Not so fast.

After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t too happy with the offense and even went as far to say it was “terrible” in Week 4. But aside from being unhappy with the offense, despite the unit putting up 423 total net yards, the quarterback seemingly threw shade at head coach Mike McCarthy?

Rodgers noted after the win that even though he believed many players played well, the game didn’t seem to have any “flow.”

“We need to find ways to get our playmakers in position to get some more opportunities. Davante (Adams) is a tough cover for anybody. But he should’ve had 20 targets today,” Rodgers said during his postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Robert Demovsky. “They couldn’t stop him. And they dared to play one-high a few times. So we’ve got to find ways to get him involved and Jimmy (Graham) as well.

“It’s by the (game) plan … to find ways to get him in No. 1 spots.”

It certainly sounds as if Rodgers did not approve of McCarthy’s game plan, and it will be interesting to see if anything changes come the Packers’ Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

