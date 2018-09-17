AP College Football Poll: BC Ranked In Top 25 For First Time Since 2008

The wait is over, Boston College fans.
The Eagles defeated Wake Forest 41-34 Saturday afternoon to move to 3-0 on the young season. And when the Associated Press released it’s college football poll Sunday morning, BC found itself in the top 25 for the first time since 2008, when Chris Crane was playing quarterback.
The program, as you might expect, is thrilled to be back on the national radar.
Here’s the top 10 after Week 4:
The Eagles also ranked 25th in the Amway Coaches Poll. But, let’s be honest: Nobody cares about the coaches poll.
Boston college, of course, has a long way to go before it’s a true contender in the ACC, let alone a threat to make the College Football Playoff. Still, head coach Steve Addazio clearly has done a great job at making the program (somewhat) relevant again.
