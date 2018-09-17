Stats Show Malcolm Butler Having Horrendous Start To Titans Career

Malcolm Butler not playing for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII sparked plenty of heated debate and conversation over the offseason, and the talk surrounding the cornerback since the start of the 2018 season hasn’t been good, either.
Butler, who left the Patriots to sign a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, is off to a very poor start through the team’s first two games.
Here are the stats to prove it:
Ouch.
Did Patriots coach Bill Belichick make the right call letting Butler leave in free agency? So far, the answer is yes, but it’s still very earlier in the season.
And in fairness, the Patriots’ defense — and the secondary in particular — has not played well through two games. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles shredded them in Jacksonville’s convincing 31-20 win over the Patriots in Week 2.
Luckily for Butler and the Titans, they have very few games against opponents with an elite wide receiver, but there’s no question he must play a lot better if Tennessee is going to return to the playoffs.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP