Brandin Cooks Goes Off Again, Is Having Incredible First Season With Rams

Perhaps you’ve heard, but the New England Patriots are a little thin at wide receiver this season. They could use someone like Brandin Cooks, probably.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, of course, used to be a New England Patriots wide receiver until the latter traded him (and a fourth-round pick) to the former for a first-round pick (and a sixth-rounder) in the offseason.

At the time, it didn’t seem like a horrible deal for the Patriots. A lot of people actually said it was a good deal for New England. But with the benefit of hindsight, you have to wonder whether Bill Belichick would like a do-over.

Cooks has been one of the best wide receivers in football through four games. He looked like a legitimate superstar Thursday night in the Rams’ 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Cooks hauled in seven of his eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also ran one in, too, for good measure.

Through four games, COok has 26 receptions and 452 yards and looks destined for a career season.

Meanwhile, in New England …

Brandin Cooks: 26 catches, 452 yards.

All of the Patriots' wide receivers combined: 27 catches, 265 yards. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 28, 2018

In defense of the Patriots, salary cap issues — Cooks will be a free agent next season — made it hard to see the speedy receiver in Foxboro for the long term. And they certainly maximized the return. But Tom Brady probably wouldn’t mind having Cooks to stretch the field right about now.

Thumbnail photo via Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images