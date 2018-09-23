Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay Ejected For Throwing Punches In Loose Ball Scrum

A lapse in judgment sent Phillip Lindsay to the showers early Sunday.
In the second quarter of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Lindsay jumped onto the pile late after Denver quarterback Case Keenum fumbled. That act alone probably was worthy of a penalty, but what got Lindsday in trouble was what he did next.
Referees caught Lindsay actually throwing punches in the heat of the scrum. It’s not totally clear whether the rookie running back was trying to punch the ball free or aiming his swings at a Ravens player, but you still can’t do that. An official was standing right over Lindsay and threw the flag, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and Lindsay’s ejection.
The ejection came much to the chagrin of Broncos fans and Lindsay fantasy owners, as the 24-year-old dazzled over the first two weeks. After going undrafted out of Colorado and signing with the hometown Broncos, Lindsay racked up 102 total yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut in Week 1, then followed that up with 107 rushing yards in Week 2.
Lindsay tallied just 20 rushing yards before his ejection Sunday, though, as Denver now will have to lean more heavily on fellow rookie Royce Freeman.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
